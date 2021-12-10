Advertisement

CDC approves booster shot of Pfizer vaccine for older teenagers

This move opens more shots to more Americans as the Omicron variant continues to grow in the...
This move opens more shots to more Americans as the Omicron variant continues to grow in the United States.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:28 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The CDC Thursday approved booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds.

This move opens more shots to more Americans as the Omicron variant continues to grow in the United States.

While there have been no reported cases of Omicron in South Dakota, yet, Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health says its high-transmissible nature all but ensures the variant will be here eventually.

He adds that as the virus continues to mutate, the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted grows.

”A new wave often comes with the risk of new variants, and now with omicron now in roughly 20 states in the United States, that’s a real threat, and I’d say if there’s one message, it’s to get vaccinated and get boosted.”

Booster shots from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson have already been approved for all adults.

