Advertisement

Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Investigators in Southern California are investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids.

A white Cadillac struck the bus Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in Rapid City Murder-Suicide
Javier Moreno
Former Salvation Army of the Black Hills agrees to plead guilty in child pornography case
Rock band Widespread Panic donated more than 900 musical instruments to various Native American...
Rock band donates musical instruments to Pine Ridge school
Spearfish now has it’s only medical marijuana dispensary in the city.
The first and only medical marijuana dispensary license to be given in Spearfish
Wyoming lawmakers again oppose Trump-backed election changes

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
President Joe Biden said inflation is being caused by supply chain issues caused, in part, by...
Biden: 'Build Back Better' plan will decrease inflation
Snowy conditions make roads trecherous
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Surging inflation is forcing people and businesses to adapt
rapid
SNOWDAY - VOD - clipped version