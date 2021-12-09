Advertisement

Wyoming lawmakers again oppose Trump-backed election changes

(Source: CNN/POOL/House TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming lawmakers have again decided against major election changes supported by former President Donald Trump. A state legislative committee voted Thursday to indefinitely to set aside a bill that would establish runoff elections. Proponents of the change point out that some candidates in Wyoming win crowded primaries with less than a majority of the vote. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Trump supports the change while he backs a primary rival for Liz Cheney. Trump opposes Cheney for voting to impeach him for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. At least three Republicans are running against Cheney including Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman.

