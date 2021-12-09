Piles of dirt, in the brisk winter weather, all for an important cause

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police officers, construction workers, firefighters. The workforce in the Black Hills continues to grow but affordable housing and workers’ pay are not following the same trend.

But one city is on the path to a solution.

“Spearfish, like other places in South Dakota, is experiencing a rapid rise in housing prices and we do know that local wages are not keeping pace with that so this is in an effort to create affordable, nicely designed neighborhoods for our citizens and for our workforce,” said Jayna Watson, city planner for the city of Spearfish.

Sky Ridge, a workforce housing development and sports complex, broke ground for the first home.

Within the next 4 to 5 years the mounds of dirt behind me will turn into housing for 150 families in Spearfish.

Within the next year, they expect to have 27 homes under construction. The most a worker will have to spend on a house at Sky Ridge is $300,000.

The idea began in 2016 after a housing study stressing the need for affordable housing options, the land for the development was bought in 2019 and construction on the property started last year.

“It’s taken time and this is a very sustainable, comprehensive project that hopefully provides for housing, recreation, walking trail, sports fields for the kids to play so this is really going to be awesome,” said Hani Shafai, president and CEO of Dream Design International.

The development will also include six soccer fields and four softball fields within the sports complex.

