Advertisement

Heavy Snow to the South Tonight

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow will movie into our area from the south between 6-9pm this evening. The heaviest snow will occur between midnight and sunrise later tonight. Snow will clear out by around 9-10am tomorrow morning. Southern counties will see 6-10 inches while Rapid City will see 2-4. The afternoon and evening hours tomorrow will be mostly clear. The clear skies will continue throughout the weekend and warmer weather will return Sunday and continue through the middle part of next week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released in Rapid City Murder-Suicide
Authorities have released more information concerning the murder-suicide that happened last...
More information released about last Saturdays shooting
Barry Allman
Trial of Box Elder man accused of 2nd-degree murder won’t continue, deemed a mistrial
RCAS
RCAS board approves new salary schedule for staff
Barry Allman
Witnesses testify in the trial of Box Elder man charged with stabbing a man to death

Latest News

Sunny by the weekend
Snow tonight
Winter
(Finally) December Snow In KOTA Territory
KOTA snow
KOTA Rhonda Lee Webcast
Snow tomorrow night
Several Inches of Snow For Southern Counties Tomorrow Night