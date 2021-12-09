Heavy Snow to the South Tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow will movie into our area from the south between 6-9pm this evening. The heaviest snow will occur between midnight and sunrise later tonight. Snow will clear out by around 9-10am tomorrow morning. Southern counties will see 6-10 inches while Rapid City will see 2-4. The afternoon and evening hours tomorrow will be mostly clear. The clear skies will continue throughout the weekend and warmer weather will return Sunday and continue through the middle part of next week.

