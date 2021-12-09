Advertisement

Former Salvation Army of the Black Hills agrees to plead guilty in child pornography case

Javier Moreno
Javier Moreno(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A former leader of the Salvation Army of the Black Hills has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors over child pornography charges.

Javier Moreno,41 has signed an agreement to plead guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography.

In the factual basis statement signed by Moreno, he says that he had images of children as young as three and another about one being raped.

That statement says investigators found over 10,000 recordings and images of child pornography including sadism of very young children.

Moreno was arrested in May of this year and admitted to viewing child pornography since the early 2000′s as well as distributing child porn.

The receipt of child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years federal prison...

No date is set yet for Moreno to enter that plea.

