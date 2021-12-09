The first and only medical marijuana dispensary license to be given in Spearfish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The first license has been presented to Déjà VU.

The business was one of three, Northern Hills Cannabis Care and From the Hills LLC, that was successful in the lottery drawing.

The dispensary will be expected to be in operation sometime next year, but the future for more dispensaries in Spearfish is uncertain.

“We only have one cannabis dispensary license at this time, if there is a need in the future we may add more but as of now we just have one so, will it be a big economic development tool? It’s yet to be seen,” said Jayna Watson, city planner for the city of Spearfish.

Déjà VU SD LLC is registered to Char Gamble of Spearfish.

