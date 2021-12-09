(Finally) December Snow In KOTA Territory

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The snow that is coming our way is still brewing over the Rockies at this time, but it is coming!

The storm has made a jog further to the north than what was forecast yesterday, and this is why the Rapid City National Weather Service has added a few more counties to the list that are under the Winter Storm Watch, The snow is slated to start Thursday afternoon, continue until noon on Friday. It is subject to change, so always check back with us frequently on-air, on line or on our app for the latest.

The target is still the southernmost counties of KOTA Territory and at this point, we are looking for about 7-11″ in the watched area and 1-4″ in Rapid City after this fast-moving storm clears the area. If you are north of Pennington County, you are likely to nothing at all except cloud cover.

After Friday, our weather conditions will level out to normal, and then surpass that by Sunday and snowmelt will be well underway by the beginning of next week. It stays dry after and temperatures in the 50s across the board continuing until about Wednesday when there could be a shower in the picture. Rain shower that is. You can’t get any snow out of the clouds when we are nearly 15° above the average (38°) for this time of the year.

Overnight lows in the low-to-mid-20s. Highs tomorrow in the upper-30s with snow starting in the afternoon.

