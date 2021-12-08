Advertisement

Your teddy bear could console a traumatized child

The high school’s AP US Government’s class is throwing a stuffed animal drive for the holiday...
By Gillian Trudeau
Dec. 8, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Douglas High School auditorium floor was covered with stuffed animals Wednesday.

The high school’s AP US Government’s class is throwing a stuffed animal drive for the holiday season.

The stuffed animals will be donated to first responders in the community so that they can hand them out and comfort children in crisis.

They collected the donations Wednesday at a pep rally.

”When there are kids going through a traumatic event, say their parents get arrested for some reason or their house burns down and firefighters are deployed, that’s obviously a traumatic event for any kid to go through and so we decided to collect stuffed animals and give to those first responders so that they can give them to kids so it’s hopefully not as traumatic and they have some way of dealing with it,” said Dee Wilcken, senior at Douglas High School.

Wilcken says he hopes they collected at least 40 stuffed animals.

Another organizer says one of her family members is a first responder, so she has a personal tie to this drive.

”I’ve actually been on ride alongs with my dad and I’ve seen a couple kids that maybe get taken out of homes while their parents are involved in some sort of law enforcement thing so giving someone a stuffed animal is just really important no matter what age they are,” said Joslyn Russell, senior at Douglas High School.

Students are able to donate stuffed animals until December 22nd.

