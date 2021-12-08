Advertisement

Witnesses testify in the trial of Box Elder man charged with stabbing a man to death

Barry Allman
Barry Allman(gray)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Testimony in the murder trial of 31-year old Barry Allman of Box Elder is underway in Seventh Circuit Court.

Allman is accused of fatally stabbing 33-year-old Lance Baumgarten in the chest in the early morning hours of August 6 of last year in Rapid City.

A witness testified there were six people present that day, saying although he didn’t see the stabbing, he claims he saw Allman holding a bloody knife.

He also said Allman wanted to hide the body in the Badlands, and that he threatened those present to help him do so by gunpoint.

Allman’s defense questioned whether the witness was receiving benefits for warrants he is facing to get him to testify, adding that Baumgarten and Allman were among the few present that day who weren’t related to the witness by blood.

