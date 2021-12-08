Western Dakota Tech is discussing expanding the campus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday), at the board of trustees meeting, architect, Donovan Broberg, from Arc International gave a presentation on a study done for on-campus housing.

Broberg says available affordable housing is an issue for students now and could be a factor in driving students away from enrolling.

”Taking a long-term look at the Western Dakota Tech campus and seeing how it could grow, not just in the next few years, but really decades, and the next half-century, and one of those components is housing,” said Donovan Broberg, architect at ARC International.

He says the next steps going toward is creating a fully updated campus master plan and a completed student feasibility study.

