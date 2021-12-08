Advertisement

SD Lottery reminds citizens that scratch tickets are not legal gifts for minors

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) – The South Dakota Lottery reminds citizens that scratch tickets are not suitable gifts for minors.

In partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the South Dakota Lottery notes that providing scratch tickets to minors is risky. Research shows problem gambling can be established at a young age and lottery play is sometimes an introduction to these activities.

“While our scratch tickets are often exciting gifts for South Dakotans, we urge our players to take caution this holiday season when giving them.” Lottery Executive Director Norm Lingle said. “If you are giving any lottery ticket as a gift, please ensure the recipient is 18 or older.”

The NCPG’s annual responsible gambling campaign is aimed at increasing public awareness about the impact of gifting lottery products to minors. South Dakota is one of many lotteries throughout the world taking part in this year’s campaign.

The South Dakota Lottery also provides up to $214,000 annually to the Department of Social Services’ problem gambling treatment services. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-888-781-HELP. All calls are confidential.

The South Dakota Lottery has a dedicated webpage with responsible gambling tips and resources to help players keep the fun good. These resources can be found at https://lottery.sd.gov/responsible/problem/.

