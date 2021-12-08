Saying goodbye to Pennywise; the end of an era for money-saving tips and tricks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the final issue of Pennywise, Paula Vogelgesang, shares four final tricks.

After 28 years and almost has many years on the KOTA Territory News noon show, Paula and the penny saver are retiring.

RECYCLING OLD ELECTRIC BLANKETS - “A reader says that her friend buys old electric blankets at yard sales for a couple of dollars, cuts the stitching at the edge of the blanket, and pulls the wires all out and controls out. Then stitches the blanket shut again. She said they work just fine.”

FREEZING POULTRY - “If you freeze chickens or other poultry a lady says that they will keep better if you put them in a plastic bag and then put the bag in a sink of warm water to force any air out of the bag. Then seal it with a twisty. The meat will keep a lot better and no ‘freezer burn’.”

CLEAN A CLOGGED SHOWERHEAD - “A reader said that she was complaining about the shower head not working and the neighbor told her to put a heavy plastic bag half full of vinegar, tie it to the showerhead (making sure it’s completely under the liquid) and leave it over night! The vinegar takes all of the water deposit out and the showerhead is good as new. At very little cost!”

PRESCHOOL DRAWING PAPER - “If your 3-year-old wants to draw and color many times a day, buy a roll of shelf paper. It has a coating on the back so the crayons and paint won’t soak through. I take the paper and tape them to the wall in the hallway. He stands or sits to do his artwork and I don’t have to worry about any color on my walls. Works Great!”

