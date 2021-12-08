RCAS board approves new salary schedule for staff

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many teachers and staff within the Rapid City Area School district have had issues with “leapfrogging” or new staff coming into the district and making more money than long-time staffers.

In an attempt to stop leapfrogging the school board approved a new salary schedule for all employees of the district starting next year.

The board says new hires won’t get paid a salary that exceeds current district employees.

A former RCAS teacher who says he left the district because of being leapfrogged hopes this is just the beginning of improving teacher pay.

“I hope this is only part of a solution. It kind of sends a message there is no upward mobility if this is the only thing that is done,” Former teacher says,

The board also swore in Bishop Troy Carr as its newest member.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.