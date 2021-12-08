Advertisement

RCAS board approves new salary schedule for staff

By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many teachers and staff within the Rapid City Area School district have had issues with “leapfrogging” or new staff coming into the district and making more money than long-time staffers.

In an attempt to stop leapfrogging the school board approved a new salary schedule for all employees of the district starting next year.

The board says new hires won’t get paid a salary that exceeds current district employees.

A former RCAS teacher who says he left the district because of being leapfrogged hopes this is just the beginning of improving teacher pay.

“I hope this is only part of a solution. It kind of sends a message there is no upward mobility if this is the only thing that is done,” Former teacher says,

The board also swore in Bishop Troy Carr as its newest member.

