Cirque Dream Story set to bring excitement to Rapid City

Cirque Dream
Cirque Dream(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cirque Dream Story is set to hit the stage at The Monument Fine Arts Center on Dec 11.

Zirkiss Productions is putting on a show that not only features local aerialists but performers from Vegas as well. The show will also feature fire-breathers among other talents.

Local sponsors including Gray Television in Rapid City is a community outreach program to give out free tickets to the show to families who may not be able to afford to go.

Being able to do a show with professionals gives local aerial performers a chance to see what it takes to make it big.

“They are so over the top excited all are a little starstruck. I think it will be inspiring for where cirque can take them,” Brewna Ventura, says

to purchase tickets email Zirkissarts@gmail.com to help a family attend the show

