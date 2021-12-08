Another Warm(-ish) Day Then the Snow Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winter weather is moving into KOTA Territory. The snow we have been talking about for the last few days is almost at our doorstep. We will stay with a daytime high temperature that will come in well-above average tomorrow. But overall we are still dealing with a shift that will take us closer to what December normally feels like. At least for a few days.

Thursday we will look southwesterly for the next big weather event. Thursday night, moisture moves in from the Rockies, by way of Kansas, then straight to us. This event will give Rapid City about 1 to 3″ of snow by the end of the day on Friday. Before all of that comes our way we will be the recipients of a warm up courtesy of high pressure that will take us to the 50s for Wednesday. Then the low moves in with its moisture.

There is a Winter Weather Watch for some of us despite tomorrow’s warm up. And this could be the last bit of precipitation we see for a while. After this snow we are hard-pressed to get much more in for about a week.

High Wednesday in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

