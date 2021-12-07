More information released about last Saturdays shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Authorities have released more information concerning the murder-suicide that happened last Saturday night near the Valley Sports Bar on Saint Patrick Street, confirming that the shooter and the victim knew each other and lived together.

Police say that the shooting was allegedly planned in advance, but not the specific timing, law enforcement says their paths, unfortunately, crossed that night near the intersection of East Saint Patrick Street and South Valley Drive.

Last year, Rapid City experienced a record year for homicides. And so far, homicides this year are rising above those numbers. This shooting has been the third murder in seven days in the city.

“We are seeing an increase in this violence but it’s something that the nation is seeing overall, so we’re not immune from that, but having major cases like this all in a row do take their toll on our agencies and more importantly our staff,” said James Johns, captain of investigation division at Rapid City Police Department.

Captain Tony Harrison says the majority of homicide cases have been between people who know each other.

”If your circle of friends is one that could lead to you getting killed, you should probably have a better circle of friends. And that really comes down to decision making, and it also comes down to family members and close friends being aware of what their loved ones are doing, if they’re going down a bad path, is to help them back on a good path so they don’t become a victim, an intended victim or not, of a violent crime,” said Tony Harrison, captain of investigations division at Pennington County Sheriffs Office.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to give details as we learn more.

