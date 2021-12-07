Introducing December in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ahhhh... This is the December we are used to. It is indeed cold out there. It is a shock considering that just a few days ago we were breaking heat records. That will seem like a distant memory in the coming days.

We will dance with a daytime temperature that will come in well-above average by mid-week, but overall we are in the middle of a shift that will take us closer to what we think December should feel like.

We have a cold front (and later in the week another), sinking south today and through the early part of Tuesday. This front will drop the temperature to just below normal numbers. We are usually hanging out at about the 39-40° range. It will be a short-lived event, as temperatures temporarily climb to the low-50s for Wednesday. But changes are coming.

Thursday we will look southwesterly for the next big weather shake-up. Thursday night, moisture moves in from southern California and meets up with that drop of cold air as it rolls off of the Rockies to us. This event will give Rapid City about 1 to 3″ of snow by the end of the day on Friday.

There is still some wiggle room over the next few days, but I would offer that overall l am not expecting much in the way of massive snow totals. Regardless, please keep it here for the latest updates.

Overnight low in the teens and a high in the mid-30s for Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.

