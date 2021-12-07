Advertisement

Gov. Noem’s budget targets workforce, housing, health care

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem focused on investments in the workforce, housing, and healthcare in her 2021 budget address.(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Goss and Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Investments in the workforce, housing, and healthcare. those are a few of the highlights from Governor Noem’s budget address in Pierre Tuesday.

The governor’s proposed budget includes $200 million for workforce housing grants, $100 million for grants for more daycare centers, and $60 million for improvements to the state health lab.

The governor is also recommending a six-percent pay increase for state workers.

Noem began her address noting South Dakota is in a strong financial due to the state’s decision to stay open and by extension, the work to attract people to the state.

However, Noem and lawmakers are also in the position of looking to spend millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan.

Noem’s plan for that includes those “quality of life” improvement items, however, she says that she wants to put 14.2% of budgeted money aside to “prepare for what’s coming next.”

“That’s because we have the revenue, it also recognizing what’s happening outside the borders of South Dakota. The increased taxation Biden is talking about, increased regulation, the increased crunch on making sure there are penalties from federal regulations coming, and the skyrocketing costs because of inflation and those policies. we are going to have to live in a very different world for a few years,” said Noem.

I talked to a number of state lawmakers who said that they were very happy with Noem’s budget proposal. State Democrats say the priorities laid out by Noem were in line with what the American Rescue Plan act entailed.

