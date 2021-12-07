Cold Today, Mild Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Highs today will be cool once again. Most of the area will see highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tomorrow we will see much warmer weather with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures will cool back down into the 30s for Thursday and Friday. We may also see some snow late Thursday into Friday with the heaviest being to the south. Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend.

