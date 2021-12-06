Advertisement

RCAS looks to solve boiler issue at Canyon Lake Elementary

By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Revamping infrastructure at Rapid City’s public schools has been a top priority of the RCAS over the last year, and a new problem is being put at the forefront.

At the end of last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the boiler at Canyon Lake Elementary School either needs to be replaced within the next year, or kids in that school will have to be bussed to another school.

Director of Facilities Kumar Veluswamy said that the boiler has been an issue for some time now, and it’s gotten to the point that immediate action is necessary.

”This is some water that was taken from the boiler,” Veluswamy said showing a rust-infused bottle of water. “You can see how much rust is in the water, from tapping from the boiler system. This is what we’re dealing with at that school.”

Several meetings are being held in the school’s administration to come up with contingency plans should the boiler face emergency issues.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Steve Allender is responding after being accused of trying to shut down a weekly feed for...
Conflict escalates in feeding Rapid City’s homeless population
An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a...
Two dead in shooting near Valley Sports Bar
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
The FBI believes the man circled in green on the right is James Haffner of Sturgis. Haffner...
Sturgis man arrested on Capitol riot charges
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

Instead of attempting a new recipe or burning the only pie for their holiday feast this year,...
People’s kitchens are getting a break this holiday season
Christmas is the time for giving and one Rapid City shoe store joined in
Christmas is the time for giving and one Rapid City shoe store joined in
The Rapid Transit System (RTS) is issuing an early message for the public regarding the...
Rapid Transit Message: Transit Operations suspended over Christmas and New Years
At the end of last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the boiler...
RCAS looks to solve boiler issue at Canyon Lake Elementary