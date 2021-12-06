RCAS looks to solve boiler issue at Canyon Lake Elementary

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Revamping infrastructure at Rapid City’s public schools has been a top priority of the RCAS over the last year, and a new problem is being put at the forefront.

At the end of last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the boiler at Canyon Lake Elementary School either needs to be replaced within the next year, or kids in that school will have to be bussed to another school.

Director of Facilities Kumar Veluswamy said that the boiler has been an issue for some time now, and it’s gotten to the point that immediate action is necessary.

”This is some water that was taken from the boiler,” Veluswamy said showing a rust-infused bottle of water. “You can see how much rust is in the water, from tapping from the boiler system. This is what we’re dealing with at that school.”

Several meetings are being held in the school’s administration to come up with contingency plans should the boiler face emergency issues.

