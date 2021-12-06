Advertisement

Jewel and Wind Caves announce fee increase

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEWEL CAVE NATIONAL MONUMENT/WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, SD - (KOTA) – A plan to increase the fees for tours of the Jewel Cave National Monument and Wind Cave National Park has been established. Ticket tour prices have remained unchanged since 2014, and the updated increase in tour ticket prices will help provide funding for projects designed to benefit visitors, as well as continue to assist with funding and preserving the two National Park Service areas.

The Rate changes for Jewel Cave are as follows: Scenic and Lantern Tours will be raised from $12 to $16 for adults,16 and over, the Discovery Tour will be $3 for youth ages 6-15, $6 for adults 16 and over, and $3 for seniors (which is defined as 62 and older). The Wild Caving Tour, offered to adults 16 and over, formerly $31, will now be $45. Wind Cave is increasing fees for adults on the Accessibility Tour from $5 to $6, Natural Entrance, Fairgrounds and Candlelight Tour will increase from $12 to $16, Garden of Eden from $10 to $14, and Wild Cave Tour fees will increase from $25 to $45. Fees for the Elk Mountain Campground will increase from $18 per site to $24, with group sites increasing from $40 to $45. Tickets will be available for advance purchase through www.recreation.gov to make trip planning easier. This change, along with the price increase, will take place in early 2022.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on park websites at www.nps.gov/jeca and www.nps.gov/wica as well as on their Facebook and Instagram social media sites.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a...
Two dead in shooting near Valley Sports Bar
Mayor Steve Allender is responding after being accused of trying to shut down a weekly feed for...
Conflict escalates in feeding Rapid City’s homeless population
At the end of last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the boiler...
RCAS looks to solve boiler issue at Canyon Lake Elementary
Laura Brunmaier finished her undergrad at Mines in 2019 in Biomedical Engineering.
SD Mines student receives major award for cardiovascular studies
Juvenile arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Rapid City

Latest News

goodwill
goodwill mittens
Native art show
Native American art show
bikes
Bike ride
Instead of attempting a new recipe or burning the only pie for their holiday feast this year,...
People’s kitchens are getting a break this holiday season