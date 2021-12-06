Advertisement

Entire structure lost to fire in Deadwood

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On December, 5, the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department along with fire units from Lead, Spearfish and Whitewood responded to a fully involves structure fire at 224 Main Street (Stretch’s Glass) in Central City. The fire consumed the entire building. The Deadwood Police Department, Lead Police Department, Lawrence County Sherriff Department, Lawrence County Emergency Management and Lead-Deadwood Monument Ambulance Service, Whitewood and Lead Auxiliary, Black Hills Energy and MDU also assisted with the fire.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a...
Two dead in shooting near Valley Sports Bar
Mayor Steve Allender is responding after being accused of trying to shut down a weekly feed for...
Conflict escalates in feeding Rapid City’s homeless population
At the end of last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the boiler...
RCAS looks to solve boiler issue at Canyon Lake Elementary
Laura Brunmaier finished her undergrad at Mines in 2019 in Biomedical Engineering.
SD Mines student receives major award for cardiovascular studies
Juvenile arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Rapid City

Latest News

goodwill
goodwill mittens
Native art show
Native American art show
bikes
Bike ride
Instead of attempting a new recipe or burning the only pie for their holiday feast this year,...
People’s kitchens are getting a break this holiday season