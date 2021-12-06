Advertisement

Customer surprises Dunkin’ Donuts employee with fully furnished home

By Kendria Lafleur
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WCPO) – An employee at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Ohio received the surprise of a lifetime from a loyal customer – a fully furnished home.

Suzanne Burke and Ebony Johnson’s friendship began at the drive-thru several years ago.

“I go every morning and Ebony has worked the drive-thru for three years and really has provided amazing customer service,” Burke said.

When Burke noticed her favorite employee was gone for a few weeks she began to worry, learning Johnson and her kids were evicted from their home after falling on hard times.

“When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids and make sure that they had a stable house so that she could continue to provide the excellent service she does at Dunkin’,” Burke said.

Burke found organizations to help the family and find a home, even partnering with a staging designer and New Life Furniture Bank.

“It’s the perfect time of the year to feel like you’re spreading joy,” said designer Jo Potvin.

“It’s as much a gift for us as it is for them to be able to provide this for them,” said Dana Saxton with New Life Furniture Bank.

Now with a fully furnished home, Johnson says she and her kids can have a merry Christmas and enjoy the rest of the holidays.

“I’m just so thankful we’re back in our home,” Johnson said. “The Lord really looked out for me because I kept praying and saying, ‘Could I be at home before Christmas?’”

