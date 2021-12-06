Black Hills Woman’s Magazine Under New Ownership

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Woman’s Magazine was founded by Tracy Bernard, the magazine supports small local businesses and introduces the Black Hills community to familiar faces.

Bernard has stepped away from her role as editor and chief and sold the magazine to Kelsey and Aaron Parker. Kelsey and Aaron are no strangers to the area, the lovely couple owns SolVibe Yoga studio in Rapid City, Aaron is a sales rep and Kelsey is also an attorney! Kelsey tells KOTA " I am looking forward to continuing Tracy’s work and supporting small local businesses there is so much beauty in the Black hills”.

