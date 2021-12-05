Advertisement

SD Mines student receives major award for cardiovascular studies

Laura Brunmaier finished her undergrad at Mines in 2019 in Biomedical Engineering.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A South Dakota Mines graduate is receiving national attention for her groundbreaking work in biomedical research.

Laura Brunmaier finished her undergrad at Mines in 2019 in Biomedical Engineering. She then became a graduate student and began work engineering blood vessels to be used by surgeons during cardiovascular surgeries.

This research was able to get her a grant of $130 thousand from the National Science Foundation.

She said that this work is close to her heart, as her family has a history with heart disease, and hopes her work can make breakthroughs in the field of cardiovascular study.

”It’s something that’s close to me in a way, and so to be able to pursue something that’s near and dear to me and relevant that I can relate to, but also medically oriented allows me to really run hard at it.”

Before working in the cardiovascular study, Brunmaier worked as a store manager for AT&T.

