People’s kitchens are getting a break this holiday season

Instead of attempting a new recipe or burning the only pie for their holiday feast this year, people are turning to bakeries.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pistachio Pie bakery is kneading the dough and filling pies in anticipation of what they call “Christmas week”.

“Thanksgiving is like two days we’re the most busy whereas Christmas will be like an entire week of selling stuff,” said Rachelle Steinback, co-owner of Pistachio Pie bakery.

The Steinback’s say their most popular Christmas treat is their pies, which come in many different flavors.

“A double-crusted apple pie, pistachio, pumpkin, chocolate silk, and then we’ll have a vanilla bean cheesecake,” said Steinback.

They have stirred up new recipes for the holidays: a not-your-grandmas apricot fruitcake, German-Russian kuchen, and a German Christmas stollen.

The bakery received large orders for Thanksgiving parties this year and already has orders for Christmas gatherings, too.

“We did like 500 pies for Thanksgiving, so yeah, we were kind of busy,” said Nickie Steinback, also a co-owner of Pistachio Pie bakery.

Even a family cook needs a break from the kitchen, except for these two.

I asked the pair what their favorite part of the holiday is.

“Baking all of the goodies,” said Rachelle Steinback.

“Yeah, it’s kind of nice now that we can make goodies and we can sell it or give it away, unlike usually we’d be doing it at home and then it was like we don’t need all of this,” said Nickie Steinback.

