Christmas is the time for giving and one Rapid City shoe store joined in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Solemate shoes hosted, what they call, an “elf event” where the community is invited to donate canned non-perishable food and receive their own gift.

The food donations will go to Working Against Violence, Incorporated.

People who donated received a coupon for the store.

This is the store’s first donation event and they plan to continue it as an annual elf event.

”It’s just a good way to bring some holiday spirit, some joy, everybody needs extra joy right now that is for sure. We just thought it was a really fun way to kind of get out into the community a little more and give back,” said Meggie Pace, sales and marketing manager for Solemate shoes and Uniform Center.

The event was from 12 pm to 4 pm and she said there were people waiting at the door to donate before they opened.

