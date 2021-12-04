Advertisement

STM boys basketball team ready to compete

Earned spot in state tournament last season
By Ben Burns
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Back in March, the St. Thomas More boys basketball team lost in the first round of the State Tournament. This season, they’re looking to make it even farther against tougher competition. Ben Burns spoke to Coach Dave Hollenbeck and two of his seniors on what it will take to make a deep playoff run.

