Advertisement

Festive costumes and decked out holiday bikes support kids biking at Sioux Park

All Kids Bike
All Kids Bike(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A non-profit called All Kids Bike tagged along with Strider Bikes on Saturday and road down to Rapid City’s Sioux Park for the annual Jingle Bell Ride.

People dressed up in all kinds of holiday attire and decorated their bikes to match in preparation for the holiday.

Despite the cold, families are getting both their pedals and blood pumping.

“It’s so neat to see the community just light up and see everyone kind with the the Christmas spirit on Christmas,” says Susie Marcks, Director of Marketing with Strider Bikes. “They’re just out to celebrate Christmas and get outside and get active.”

This is their third year, and they opened it up to the public, which seeks to serve a non-profit.

“It’s going to be a fundraiser for All Kids Bike,” Marcks says.

“That helps get school’s Strider Bikes into their kindergarten P.E. program,” says Bethany Carbajal, School Relations Legistics Specialist with All Kids Biks. “It’s learning to get kids active right out of the gate. 70-percent of students are so focused on electronics, and this program is teaching them to be active and stay outside, and learn to live life on two wheels.”

“We developed these bikes and they were perfect for that kindergarten age kid. We support them whole-heartedly and are just so excited that we have so many kids that are learning how to ride bikes in Kindergarten,” Marcks added.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Steve Allender is responding after being accused of trying to shut down a weekly feed for...
Conflict escalates in feeding Rapid City’s homeless population
The FBI believes the man circled in green on the right is James Haffner of Sturgis. Haffner...
Sturgis man arrested on Capitol riot charges
RCAS
Rapid City School Board approves one time stipend for staff
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents plead not guilty; bond set at $500K each
Vivi, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t...
Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit

Latest News

Sturgis parade
Sturgis Parade of Lights
Mayor Steve Allender is responding after being accused of trying to shut down a weekly feed for...
Conflict escalates in feeding Rapid City’s homeless population
The FBI believes the man circled in green on the right is James Haffner of Sturgis. Haffner...
Sturgis man arrested on Capitol riot charges
“I think it’s a no-brainer,” said Jack Caudill, anchor and 10 time Girl Scout cookie-eating...
National holiday brings number one cookie debate to the forefront; which flavor reigns supreme?