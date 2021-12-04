Cool and Windy Weather For Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some snow is possible late tonight and tomorrow morning. The heaviest will occur in northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. We may continue to see some light snow tomorrow and tomorrow night before things finally clear out by Monday morning. Tomorrow is also going to be very windy with gusts up to 60 mph possible at noon. Temperatures will be cool as well tomorrow with highs in the 30s. The winds will die down for Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures are going to be even cooler with highs expected to be below freezing. More chances of snow later into the week on Friday.

