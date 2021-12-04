Advertisement

Caught on camera: Man leads police on chase in stolen school bus, slams into cars

By News 12 Brooklyn
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12/CNN) - Several people were hurt earlier this week after a man stole a school bus in New York City and rammed into multiple cars.

Seconds after a teacher was ripped from her car coming home from school, a school bus rammed through her Honda.

Screams shook Georgia Avenue as the bus hit car after car.

“The last hit, he took the three cars. He took them over to the side of the road,” said a witness.

A police pursuit ended blocks away and a 43-year-old man is in custody.

“We thought it was just a regular accident, and then it was just mayhem,” another witness said.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one of whom is a police officer, for minor injuries.

The damage totals in the thousands of dollars. No children were on the bus when it was stolen.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Steve Allender is responding after being accused of trying to shut down a weekly feed for...
Conflict escalates in feeding Rapid City’s homeless population
The FBI believes the man circled in green on the right is James Haffner of Sturgis. Haffner...
Sturgis man arrested on Capitol riot charges
RCAS
Rapid City School Board approves one time stipend for staff
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Vivi, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t...
Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit

Latest News

FILE - Edward Shames, center, hugs Ed McClung, center left, both members of the World War II...
Edward Shames, last ‘Band of Brothers’ officer, dies at 99
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State...
CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother deal with scandal
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
FILE - President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to speak on a call Tuesday...
Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow
A mobile COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot site operates out of a bus on 59th Street south...
More omicron detected as hospitals strain under virus surge