Some Light Snow and Much Cooler Weather is Expected

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Light snow is possible in the far northeastern portion of our viewing area tonight, but other than that, we will continue to be dry tonight and tomorrow. After midnight tomorrow night, we will see some light rain and snow move into our area from the NNW. The light rain will fully transition to snow by sunrise Sunday. The light snow may continue throughout the day on Sunday. Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s, while highs Sunday will be in the upper 30s. We will also see windy conditions Sunday with gusts up to 55 mph possible in the morning hours. Temperatures will continue to drop as we head into the work week with highs in the upper 20s and overnight lows in teens possible on Monday and Tuesday. We may see more light snow Monday night and then later on in the week on Thursday and Friday.

