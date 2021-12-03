Advertisement

Some Light Snow and Much Cooler Weather is Expected

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Light snow is possible in the far northeastern portion of our viewing area tonight, but other than that, we will continue to be dry tonight and tomorrow. After midnight tomorrow night, we will see some light rain and snow move into our area from the NNW. The light rain will fully transition to snow by sunrise Sunday. The light snow may continue throughout the day on Sunday. Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s, while highs Sunday will be in the upper 30s. We will also see windy conditions Sunday with gusts up to 55 mph possible in the morning hours. Temperatures will continue to drop as we head into the work week with highs in the upper 20s and overnight lows in teens possible on Monday and Tuesday. We may see more light snow Monday night and then later on in the week on Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Rapid City
Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for...
Theresa Bentaas sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 suspended in Baby Andrew cold case
Around 10:40 Wednesday morning, a trailer carrying heavy construction equipment tipped over...
Construction equipment accident blocks off traffic on Catron Blvd.
Missouri River
Connecting the Missouri River, addressing Western South Dakota’s future water needs
RCPD
RCPD indentifies shooting victims from Sunday and Monday

Latest News

Light chances of snow
Light snow and cooler weather
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Much Cooler, more December-like Temperatures
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN forecsat
Cooler
And Just Like That, December!