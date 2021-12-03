Advertisement

Rapid City School Board approves one time stipend for staff

RCAS
RCAS(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At a special school board meeting the Rapid City Area School Board approved a one-time cash stipend to RCAS staff.

The $1,250 is to thank the current staff for stepping up due to unfilled positions within the district.

The payment comes right before the holidays, allowing staff to have some additional funds right before gift-buying season begins.

“And we intentionally are paying it out in a separate payroll so there isn’t an unfair tax disadvantage due to the increased income,” Dr. Lori Simon, says

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 10:40 Wednesday morning, a trailer carrying heavy construction equipment tipped over...
Construction equipment accident blocks off traffic on Catron Blvd.
RCPD
RCPD indentifies shooting victims from Sunday and Monday
Sioux Falls Police: 8-week-old died from extensive injuries; father arrested
Jesse Schmockel, a 22-year-old woman from Kyle, is arrested following a Rapid City shooting.
Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting
Missouri River
Connecting the Missouri River, addressing Western South Dakota’s future water needs

Latest News

The board voted 4 to 2 at a special meeting on Tuesday for Bishop Troy Carr of the Faith Temple...
Bishop Troy Carr to fill Area 2 School Board seat
In the past, Monument Health has had its dialysis service at a clinic on Flormann Street.
Monument Health to open new dialysis center Dec. 6th
Juvenile arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Rapid City
Working Against Violence, Inc. (WAVI) Needs Elves for Adopt-a-Family