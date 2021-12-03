Rapid City School Board approves one time stipend for staff

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At a special school board meeting the Rapid City Area School Board approved a one-time cash stipend to RCAS staff.

The $1,250 is to thank the current staff for stepping up due to unfilled positions within the district.

The payment comes right before the holidays, allowing staff to have some additional funds right before gift-buying season begins.

“And we intentionally are paying it out in a separate payroll so there isn’t an unfair tax disadvantage due to the increased income,” Dr. Lori Simon, says

