Advertisement

National holiday brings number one cookie debate to the forefront; which flavor reigns supreme?

“I think it’s a no-brainer,” said Jack Caudill, anchor and 10 time Girl Scout cookie-eating champion. “I think you have to go chocolate chip, it’s a classic American cookie and it is America. And I love America.”
“I think it’s a no-brainer,” said Jack Caudill, anchor and 10 time Girl Scout cookie-eating...
“I think it’s a no-brainer,” said Jack Caudill, anchor and 10 time Girl Scout cookie-eating champion. “I think you have to go chocolate chip, it’s a classic American cookie and it is America. And I love America.”(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We got into the debate last year and we’re here to do it again, what is the number one type of cookie?

There’s a saying that ‘a balanced diet is a Christmas cookie in each hand’, fitting for this holiday season as we celebrate National Cookie Day Saturday and Christmas in a few short weeks...

According to OnePoll.com Americans eat 18,928 cookies in their lifetime, with the top ones being sugar cookies, oatmeal raisin coming in at 5th, peanut butter inching to the top, and chocolate chip taking home the title of America’s favorite cookie.

A title reaffirmed by our newsroom.

“I love a good chocolate chip cookie,” said Nick Nelson, a multi-media journalist. “My mom used to make homemade chocolate chip cookies all the time and they are fantastic. I don’t think I’ve ever had a chocolate chip cookie I didn’t like so that takes the cake for me. That’s the number one. That’s the Mohamad Alli of cookies if you will.”

“There are not a lot of cookies that I will turn down,” said Jennifer Blake, KOTA/KEVN news director. “Not a fan of any oatmeal raisin cookies, they are why I have trust issues, but chocolate chip would be probably amongst my favorite. Especially double chocolate with like white chocolate chips.”

“I think it’s a no-brainer,” said Jack Caudill, anchor and 10 time Girl Scout cookie-eating champion. “I think you have to go chocolate chip, it’s a classic American cookie and it is America. And I love America.”

Chocolate chip reigns supreme for another year!

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Rapid City
Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for...
Theresa Bentaas sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 suspended in Baby Andrew cold case
Around 10:40 Wednesday morning, a trailer carrying heavy construction equipment tipped over...
Construction equipment accident blocks off traffic on Catron Blvd.
Missouri River
Connecting the Missouri River, addressing Western South Dakota’s future water needs
RCPD
RCPD indentifies shooting victims from Sunday and Monday

Latest News

The FBI believes the man circled in green on the right is James Haffner of Sturgis. Haffner...
Sturgis man arrested on Capitol riot charges
Mark Vargo on marijuana prosecution.
Recreational marijuana out the window for now, will prosecution be impacted for possession?
Health Officials detect 6 cases of Omicron variant in Nebraska
Cooking with Eric - Pumpkin Fritters
Cooking with Eric - Pumpkin Fritters