And Just Like That, December!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The first days of December felt more like the first day of June for us in the Black Hills, but don’t worry. That all comes to an abrupt stop in literally just few hours.

Despite the cloud cover through most of the day, the temperatures didn’t respond in kind. They were more of a blanket, not letting any of the heat out overnight and keeping it in during the day.

High pressure moves out of the way and then we come closer to our usual high of about 42° for our high.

Then the next system drops down Saturday with colder air and little-to-no rain chances to go along with that. There will be an increased chance of a rain and snow mix that comes into play late Saturday/early Sunday.

Another round of cooler temperatures comes Friday and it will drop us down to near-normal with the added bonus of sunshine. We will keep an eye on the next chance of moisture that won’t come around until next Tuesday with a rain and snow mix possible.

