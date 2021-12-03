Health Officials detect 6 cases of Omicron variant in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Health officials have confirmed six cases of the omicron variant in southeastern Nebraska, adding to the growing number of confirmations of the new, mutant version of the coronavirus around the country. State and local health officials said Friday in a news release that the state’s first case likely stemmed from one of the six who recently traveled to Nigeria and returned on Nov. 23. Officials say that person became symptomatic the following day. Health officials say the five others were likely exposed through household contact with the first case. Officials say only one of the six is vaccinated. None of the six had required hospitalization as of Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.