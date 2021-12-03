Advertisement

Health Officials detect 6 cases of Omicron variant in Nebraska

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Health officials have confirmed six cases of the omicron variant in southeastern Nebraska, adding to the growing number of confirmations of the new, mutant version of the coronavirus around the country. State and local health officials said Friday in a news release that the state’s first case likely stemmed from one of the six who recently traveled to Nigeria and returned on Nov. 23. Officials say that person became symptomatic the following day. Health officials say the five others were likely exposed through household contact with the first case. Officials say only one of the six is vaccinated. None of the six had required hospitalization as of Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Rapid City
Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for...
Theresa Bentaas sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 suspended in Baby Andrew cold case
Around 10:40 Wednesday morning, a trailer carrying heavy construction equipment tipped over...
Construction equipment accident blocks off traffic on Catron Blvd.
Missouri River
Connecting the Missouri River, addressing Western South Dakota’s future water needs
RCPD
RCPD indentifies shooting victims from Sunday and Monday

Latest News

Cooking with Eric - Pumpkin Fritters
Cooking with Eric - Pumpkin Fritters
RCAS
Rapid City School Board approves one time stipend for staff
The board voted 4 to 2 at a special meeting on Tuesday for Bishop Troy Carr of the Faith Temple...
Bishop Troy Carr to fill Area 2 School Board seat
In the past, Monument Health has had its dialysis service at a clinic on Flormann Street.
Monument Health to open new dialysis center Dec. 6th