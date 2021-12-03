Cooking with Eric - Pumpkin Fritters

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On National Fritters Day, we celebrate Fall by making a simple fritter that would be just delicious as a breakfast treat or accompaniment.

First, what is a fritter? Well, it’s a small cake of batter this is fried in deep fat or sautéed.

For this recipe: combine 1 can of pumpkin puree with a half cup flour, 1 egg, beaten, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Meantime, heat 2 tablespoons butter and 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat.

Drop the pumpkin batter by spoonfuls into the skillet and flatten slightly with a spatula. Cook 3 to 4 minutes per side or until golden.

Combine 2 tablespoons sugar with a half teaspoon cinnamon. Sprinkle fritters with this mixture before serving.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.