Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Pumpkin Fritters

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On National Fritters Day, we celebrate Fall by making a simple fritter that would be just delicious as a breakfast treat or accompaniment.

First, what is a fritter? Well, it’s a small cake of batter this is fried in deep fat or sautéed.

For this recipe: combine 1 can of pumpkin puree with a half cup flour, 1 egg, beaten, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Meantime, heat 2 tablespoons butter and 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat.

Drop the pumpkin batter by spoonfuls into the skillet and flatten slightly with a spatula. Cook 3 to 4 minutes per side or until golden.

Combine 2 tablespoons sugar with a half teaspoon cinnamon. Sprinkle fritters with this mixture before serving.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Rapid City
Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for...
Theresa Bentaas sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 suspended in Baby Andrew cold case
Around 10:40 Wednesday morning, a trailer carrying heavy construction equipment tipped over...
Construction equipment accident blocks off traffic on Catron Blvd.
Missouri River
Connecting the Missouri River, addressing Western South Dakota’s future water needs
RCPD
RCPD indentifies shooting victims from Sunday and Monday

Latest News

Cooking Beef with Eric - "Poverty" Meal
Cooking Beef with Eric - “Poverty” Meal
Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Beef Tips
Cooking Beef with Eric - Easy Beef Tips
Cooking with Eric - Farmers Market Casserole
Cooking with Eric - Farmers Market Casserole
Cooking Beef with Eric - Tortilla Beef Roll-ups
Cooking Beef with Eric - Tortilla Beef Roll-ups