Bishop Troy Carr to fill Area 2 School Board seat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A vacancy on the Rapid City Area School Board has been filled.

The board voted 4 to 2 at a special meeting on Tuesday for Bishop Troy Carr of the Faith Temple Church to fill the position of Area 2 member Brianna Funke.

Carr will be sworn in next Tuesday and said that he hopes to hit the ground running by speaking with parents and teachers on various issues.

”No matter what we believe, we can come together for the sake of the children and make decisions that are best for them,” Carr said. “We have to all work together. Parents, students, teachers, and administration.”

Carr also hopes that a coalition can be built between teachers and students as behavioral issues tend to arise in districts across the country.

He said that mutual trust between the student and the teacher is important for moving forward.

”Some students see teachers as the adversary when teachers are not the adversary and they’re there to help you,” Carr said. “So, maybe the behavioral issues stem from that because there’s no relationship.”

Carr says he intends to run for the Area 2 seat in the special election next June.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.