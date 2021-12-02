Rodeo Rapid City Named Back to Back PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rodeo Rapid City is celebrating their win as the “PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year” for the second time in a row. The celebration will take place at The Monument .

“We are honored to win this award and thank everyone who had a hand in helping us do it,” says Steve Sutton of Rodeo Rapid City. “The personnel, our labor crew, the great contestants and stock and the staff of The Monument all work together to make this the best rodeo in the world. This event means so much to our entire family and we feel blessed to do what we love. We also want congratulate Belle Fourche for chalking up another win as Medium Rodeo of the Year and the Burke Stampede for their recognition in the Hesston Sowing Good Deeds category. It was another big year for South Dakota!”

Rodeo Rapid City is no stranger to being awarded this honor. They have been awarded the honor three times before, in 2020, 2002, and 2003. They have also been nominated for Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year twenty times. Contract personnel, committees and the top 100 in each PRCA rodeo event placed their votes at the end of October. The 2021 Rodeo Rapid City included $80,000 in prize money along with nearly 600 contestants.

“We have worked many years with Rodeo Rapid City and the Sutton family and we couldn’t be more proud to have them in our facility,” says Craig Baltzer, executive director at The Monument. “I can’t wait to see what the 2022 rodeo brings as they move over to Summit Arena.”

