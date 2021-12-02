Advertisement

Record Breaking December Day

By Rhonda Lee
Dec. 1, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The first day of December starts Wednesday and it will feel more like the first day of June for us in the Black Hills. Weather consistency isn’t our jam around here and that is proving to be true with our upcoming forecast.

There was cloud cover through most of the day.

High pressure settles in for one more day and then we will likely at least tie the record of 70° that was set in 1941. Usually we are standing at about 42° for our high.

Meanwhile we are keeping the light cloud cover around through the overnight and we expect more sunshine for Thursday. Then the next system drops down with colder air and no rain chances to go along with that.

I got a nice phone call from a viewer named Charlie who wanted me to remind everyone that it has been so dry and that we need to be mindful on four-wheelers and really all vehicles. Because it is so dry out there still, parking your vehicle on the tall dry grass could start a fire. And he is so right. We don’t have another chance for precipitation until next Tuesday.

Another round of cooler temperatures rolls back in for Friday and it will drop us down to near-normal with the added bonus of sunshine. We will keep an eye on the next chance of moisture that won’t come around until next Tuesday with a rain and snow mix possible.

