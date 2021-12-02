Advertisement

Near Record Highs Today; Much Cooler Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we’ll see similar temperatures to yesterday, just a couple of notches lower with extensive high clouds and light winds.

Expect highs in the 60s to lower 70s today. Today’s record in Rapid City is 70 set back in 1941.

Cooler air overspreads the area tonight and Friday. Highs will be up to 25 degrees cooler, but still just above average.

Warmer temps return Saturday, then a strong front brings windy, colder weather Sunday. There might be a snow shower or two Saturday night with the front.

The next front will bring chilly weather and scattered snow showers Monday night into Tuesday.

