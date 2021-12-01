Advertisement

Sioux Falls Police: 8-week-old died from extensive injuries; father arrested

(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a 22-year-old father has been arrested in connection to the death of an 8-week-old who died from “extensive injuries.”

According to court documents, 22-year-old Dylan Matthew Castimore is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

22-year-old Dylan Matthew Castimore is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.(Dakota News Now)

Sioux Falls Police say emergency responders were called to a residence in the 3400 block of N. 4th Ave around 11:45 a.m. Saturday for a baby that was not breathing. According to court documents, Dylan Matthew Castimore called 911 and was instructed to give CPR. The baby was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sioux Falls Police Lt. Terrence Matia says an autopsy was completed Monday. He says the preliminary autopsy findings showed the infant suffered from extensive skull fractures and broken ribs.

“The injuries were very extensive and would shock most people,” said Lt. Matia. “Thankfully it’s something we don’t see every day but it shocks a lot of people.”

Through the investigation, police reviewed surveillance video from the apartment complex and officers say they heard what sounded like loud thuds and crying from inside Castimore’s apartment, documents say.

Castimore was arrested in northeast Sioux Falls at around 11 am Tuesday.

