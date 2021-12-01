Advertisement

Record High Temperatures are Expected Today!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unusually warm air aloft and downslope winds will combine to create record high temperatures today and tomorrow. Instead of feeling like the first day of December and first day of meteorological winter, it will feel more like early June! Expect highs in the lower 70s today and Thursday.

Cooler air moves in Friday, with colder air Sunday into next week. There could be some light rain and snow showers next Tuesday into Wednesday, but not a lot of moisture is expected with this system at this time.

