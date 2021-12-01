Advertisement

RCPD indentifies shooting victims from Sunday and Monday

RCPD
RCPD(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nova Alexander,20 of Rapid City was killed on Monday in the shooting on Marquette Drive. Jesse Schmockel, 22, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault from that shooting.

Jayden Russell,19, also of Rapid City was shot and killed on Sunday in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive.

RCPD continues to investigate that shooting and no arrests have been made.

