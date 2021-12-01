Rapid Transit Message: Transit Operations suspended over Christmas and New Years

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid Transit System (RTS) is issuing an early message for the public regarding the suspension of operations of transit services over the Christmas and New Years holidays. Services including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services will be suspending operations due to the particular dates on which the holidays fall this year.

Christmas and New Year’s Day both fall on Saturdays this year. Holidays that fall on weekends are observed by the federal government on the closest regular work day. The holiday is observed on Friday if the holiday falls on a Saturday and Monday if the holiday falls on a Sunday. The Rapid Transit System is suspending services on Friday, December 31 and on Saturday, January, 1 for the observance of New Years Day.

Rapid Transit System will not operate transportation services on Friday, December 24 in observance of Christmas, and Saturday on December 25 for the federal observance of Christmas. Services will also be suspended on Friday, December 31 and on Saturday, January 1 for the federal observance of New Year’s Day.

“It’s a unique circumstance for this year and next year with the holidays impacting two days instead of one,” said Megan Gould, Rapid Transit System manager. “We are getting the word out now so our transit riders can make necessary arrangements for alternate transportation.”

RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride Services will resume normal operating schedules Monday, December 27 and Monday, January 3.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.