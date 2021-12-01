Advertisement

Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting

It was the second of two shootings in 24 hours that left two men dead, two people injured
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police have arrested a woman, charging her with manslaughter and aggravated assault in relation to the shooting on Marquette Drive Monday.

Jesse Schmockel, 22, from Kyle, is accused of shooting and killing a man as well as injuring two others Monday morning. The injured people have serious but non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Monday evening, police said they wanted to question Schmockel about the shooting but did not call her a suspect at the time.

It was the second shooting in less than 24 hours in Rapid City.

Late Sunday afternoon, another man was shot and killed at a home on the 400 block of Tamarack Drive. Police have not said anything about a possible suspect in that homicide.

The names of the victims have not been released as of the posting of this story.

