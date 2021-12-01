Golfers enjoy unseasonably nice day at Hart Ranch

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may not have realized it if you were outside Wednesday, but it is the first day of meteorological winter.

People took advantage of the unusually high temps by going out and doing summer-like activities, such as golf.

It was a busy day at Hart Ranch Golf Course, especially given that Christmas, is less than a month away.

”There are not many times you get to play golf on December 1st when it’s 65 degrees,” says Hart Ranch member Cory Dodds. “So, I’m taking advantage of my golf past, and the guys out here at Hart Ranch keep it up well and they do a great job. It’s a great place to play.”

Dodds said that he hopes to keep playing every week until conditions won’t allow it.

