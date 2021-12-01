Advertisement

December, June Same Thing!

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The first day of December starts Wednesday and it will feel more like the first day of June for us in the Black Hills. Weather consistency isn’t our jam around here and that is proving to be true with our upcoming forecast.

There was cloud cover through most of the day and the radar showed clearing from west to east. That clearing will keep going into the overnight and by morning expect more in the way of sunshine and break out the short sleeves, because we are getting in on some early summer-time realness.

However in true Black Hills fashion the traditional summer-then-snow forecast we are used to returns to the Black Hills in a matter of minutes.

High pressure moves back in as does the warmth that comes along with it. The forecasted high is 71° for Wednesday, and that will break the 68° record that was set in 1998. We will best that on Thursday with a forecasted high of 72° breaking the record of 70° set in 1941. Usually we are standing at about 42° for our high.

Another round of cooler temperatures rolls back in for Friday and it will drop us down to our normal with the added bonus of sunshine. We will keep an eye on the next chance of moisture that won’t come around until next Tuesday with a rain and snow mix possible.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed
An explosion woke the 11th street neighborhood earlier today
Rapid City neighborhood encounters an explosion
Rapid City sees two unrelated shootings in less than 24 hours
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
shooting
UPDATE: Shooting

Latest News

KOTA Weather
KOTA Rhonda Lee Web Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Mild Today; Record High Temperatures Possible Wednesday and Thursday!
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Breezy
December Chill? Not Here in the Black Hills!