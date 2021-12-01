December, June Same Thing!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The first day of December starts Wednesday and it will feel more like the first day of June for us in the Black Hills. Weather consistency isn’t our jam around here and that is proving to be true with our upcoming forecast.

There was cloud cover through most of the day and the radar showed clearing from west to east. That clearing will keep going into the overnight and by morning expect more in the way of sunshine and break out the short sleeves, because we are getting in on some early summer-time realness.

However in true Black Hills fashion the traditional summer-then-snow forecast we are used to returns to the Black Hills in a matter of minutes.

High pressure moves back in as does the warmth that comes along with it. The forecasted high is 71° for Wednesday, and that will break the 68° record that was set in 1998. We will best that on Thursday with a forecasted high of 72° breaking the record of 70° set in 1941. Usually we are standing at about 42° for our high.

Another round of cooler temperatures rolls back in for Friday and it will drop us down to our normal with the added bonus of sunshine. We will keep an eye on the next chance of moisture that won’t come around until next Tuesday with a rain and snow mix possible.

