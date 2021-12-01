Cooking Beef with Eric - “Poverty” Meal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you have a tight budget and don’t want to spend a lot of money, much less time in the kitchen making a weeknight meal, here’s one for you! It really is a simple goulash.

Brown 1 pound of ground beef in a skillet until no longer pink; drain the excess fat.

In the same skillet, sauté one large chopped onion and 2 minced garlic cloves until translucent. Pour beef and onion and garlic mixture into a slow cooker. Add t cans of stewed tomatoes and 8 ounces of pre-cooked elbow macaroni. A dash of salt and pepper can be added to taste.

Cover and cook on low for an hour or so and serve with Parmesan cheese.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.