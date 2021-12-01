Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - “Poverty” Meal

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you have a tight budget and don’t want to spend a lot of money, much less time in the kitchen making a weeknight meal, here’s one for you! It really is a simple goulash.

Brown 1 pound of ground beef in a skillet until no longer pink; drain the excess fat.

In the same skillet, sauté one large chopped onion and 2 minced garlic cloves until translucent. Pour beef and onion and garlic mixture into a slow cooker. Add t cans of stewed tomatoes and 8 ounces of pre-cooked elbow macaroni. A dash of salt and pepper can be added to taste.

Cover and cook on low for an hour or so and serve with Parmesan cheese.

